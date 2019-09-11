Delbert B. Hart, 91, of Smyrna, died September 10, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Delbert B. Hart was born on September 7, 1928, in Carnesville, Georgia, to the late Georgia C. and Myrtie S. Hart. Delbert grew up on the family farm as one of 12 children. He moved to Atlanta where he met the love of his life, Scenus Nabors of Roopville, Georgia. They were married in 1949. Delbert worked at Sears, Roebuck and Co. from 1948 to 1988 and retired after 40 years of service. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was very proud of his service to his country. Delbert was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with others. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends at the Etowah Yacht Club where he was a member for 48 years. He will be remembered for his caring spirit, generous heart and sense of humor. Surviving Delbert are his wife of seventy years, Scenus, his son and daughter-in-law Derek C. and Tricia Hart of Powder Springs, GA; his son Kevin D. Hart of Smyrna, GA; and his granddaughter, Amy Leigh Wuellner, and her husband Scott, of Powder Springs, GA. Delbert is also survived by his sister Helen Mitchell and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, from 6-8 pm, and on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 10-11 am. Interment will take place at Kennesaw Memorial Park on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the WellStar Foundation designated to Cancer Services or the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
