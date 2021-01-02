Ernest Harrison

Mr. Ernest Robert Harrison age 69 of Marietta pass away Friday, January 1, 2021. Born in Marietta to Charles and Louise Harrison. He was along long resident of Acworth, working in the grading business for Kirkpatrick & Sons most of his career. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his puppy Morgan. Some of his favorite things were eating at Doug's, Daddy's Country Kitchen and shopping at Walmart. He had a strong faith in the lord and supported his church New Life Community Church in Acworth. Survivors: Daughter Amy (Tommy) Sanford of Dallas; Sons: Jody (Daisy) Harrison of Acworth; Wayne (Sandra) Haynes; Wesley Haynes all of Acworth. 7 grandchildren: Austin Haynes, Katie Campbell, Carissa Byrd, Cody Harrison, Emilie Feyerabend, Trent Harrison and Kaylee Harrison. 5 great grandchildren: Brantley, Bailey, Addy, Hadley Mae and Grayson. A celebration of life will be held 1 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw. Rev. Jody Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Acworth. The service will be on Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Facebook Live. Family will receive friends from 6 pm till 9 pm Wednesday at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
