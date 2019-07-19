Elizabeth "Betty" Harrison (nee Sparrow) 89, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at home in Port Orange, Florida. Betty was born on January 2, 1930 in Atlanta, GA, and was the beloved wife of the late Georgia Senator Carl Harrison. Betty is survived by her sister Angela Sparrow Ervin, children: Diane Harrison Bavis, Pamela Harrison Bruning, John Harrison, grandchildren: John Bavis, Elizabeth Bavis, Savannah Bruning, and several nieces and a nephew. She will be remembered with much love by her family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.