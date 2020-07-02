Walter Harris
Mr. Walter A. Harris, age 54, of Marietta, passed away June 23, 2020. He worked for Cobb County School System and later founded W.A. Harris Services Company. Survived by his daughter, Jenna Harris; brother, Neal Harris; spouse, Sheila King. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.

