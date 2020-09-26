Kenneth Harris, originally of Columbus, Mississippi, died Friday, September 25, at the age of 79, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Born in 1941 to Woodrow and Inez Harris, Kenneth graduated from Stephen D. Lee High School in 1959, and from Mississippi State University in 1964. He taught history at Sprayberry High School in Marietta for 36 years, and coached girl's basketball and boy's golf as well. He led the girl's basketball team to the state title in 1971. He was also active in leadership at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Becky, his son David, daughter-in-law Katie, grandsons James and Matthew, and siblings and in-laws Don Harris, Kay and Larry Wingert, Gail and Ron Cooke, and Lillie and Heyward Burnette. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Tuesday at Winkenhofer Funeral Home in Kennesaw. Memorial service will be 2pm Wednesday at Kennesaw First Baptist Church.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.