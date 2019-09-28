Katherine Louise Harris, 93, passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Health Care Center on September 27. She was born March 23, 1926 in Coryell County, Gatesville, Texas to John Luther and Ruth Love Bond. She was a graduate of Gatesville High School and upon graduating she began her working career as a Dental Assistant at Ft. Hood Texas as a Civilian Employee during WWII. There she met and married William (Bill) Harris from Fannin County GA who was a Dental Technician in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Hood. With Bill's interest in working with gold and silver as a dental tech, he would go to Caruther's Jeweler's College after the war ended. After a stint in Caruther's College (as a student and later teacher there) Bill became a master craftsman in all phases of jewelry work. They would later head back to Marietta, GA where Bill would start his career in the jewelry business. During this time Louise was raising their 3 children as a devoted Mother. She and her oldest son Gary (also a jeweler) opened in 1971 what became known as Harris Jewelry Inc. for 37 years. Her other son David would also later join the business. Louise was always there to lend a helping hand with the customers as the boys did their master craft. Her Granddaughter Ashlee started working in the family business at 15 and would remain there until the business closed, even after earning her degree in English. Louise was a beautiful soul, a reflection of God's love and grace, and a perfect example to her family and friends of what it meant to live a life in Christ. She looked for and found, good in every person and awoke with gratitude in her heart every day of her life. She was an inspiration to her family and a shining light in the lives of all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated church member as long as her health would allow to Calvary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by William (Bill) Harris, son Gary Harris. She is survived by daughter Linda Stephens (Paul), son David Harris as well as Granddaughters Ashlee Roper and Mandee White, Great Grandchildren Makenzee White, Larkin Garrett, Mason White, and Marlee Grace White. The Services for Louise will be held on October 1, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and the service at 2:00 in the chapel. It will be officiated by Dr. Richard Walker and Pastor Doug Hudggins. Internment will be private at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Cherokee County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Childrens Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs GA 30127. Online guestbook is available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
