James E. "Gene" Harris, 87, of Marietta, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with the Rev. Hayward Bass officiating. Burial will follow at 4:00 PM in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson County. A native of Coweta County, Mr. Harris had lived in Cobb County for most of his adult life. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the Lockheed Martin Corp. as Plant Maintenance Manager and was a member and deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Gene is survived by his wife, Martha G. Harris of Marietta; children, Donna K. Harris and Philip E. (Susan T.) Harris, of Marietta; grandchildren, Karissa L. (Trenton) Harrison and Cameron James Harris of Acworth; brother, Robert (Dawn) Harris of Newnan and sister, Betty McGregor of Sharpsburg; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770-422-1234. Online Condolences my expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
