Frank Melvin Harris, 88, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Newnan, Georgia on October 24, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Gaye Nell Roberson and Charles Harris, his brothers Glenn Harris and Lewis Pierce, and his son Tim. He graduated from Newnan High School, served in the US Army, and retired from Zep Manufacturing. He was a longtime member of Holt Road Baptist Church and a current member of Eastwood Baptist Church. He loved camping with his wife in the north Georgia mountains and Florida. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jimmie Harris, his son Jeff (Julie) Harris, his granddaughter Jessica Harris, and his great grandson Levi Bolten. Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street, Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 11am - 1pm and funeral service in the chapel at 1pm. Graveside service 3pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newnan, Georgia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.