Max William Harper, Jr., age 80, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta with Dr. David Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. A native of Macon, GA, Mr. Harper lived in Cobb County from 1968 - 2007 before moving to Dallas, GA. He was an accomplished saxophonist, and was inducted into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame. He also owned and operated several music stores around the metro Atlanta area. Mr. Harper was a Shriner, a member of the Atlanta Masonic Lodge #59, and a member of Due West United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf and adored his grandchildren. Survivors include: wife of 60 years, Kathryn Ann Harper; 2 children, Brad (Lisa) Harper, Dallas, GA and Lisa (Rod) Smith, Kennesaw, GA; 9 grandchildren, Jarrod Smith, Logan (Sarah) Smith, Parker Smith, Evan Smith, Nick Smith, AnnaBelle Smith, Macy Smith, Emily (Nathan) Harvey and Rachel Harper; 2 great grandchildren, Addison Smith and Lucas Smith, and one on the way (Harper). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max Harper's memory to Project 82 (Kenya) c/o Due West United Methodist Church @ https://www.duewest.org/give. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm at Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
