Retired Major Eddie Dean Hardy was born on March 10, 1951 and passed away on April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Virgil Hardy and Clara Owenby Hardy. He is survived by his wife, Victoria de Give Hardy; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie Hardy Brooker and John Arrowsmith Brooker of Kennesaw; grandchildren, John (Jack) Arrowsmith Brooker Jr. and Katherine Mae Brooker of Kennesaw, brother and sister-in-law, Robert Clarence Hardy and Gail Hardy of Louden, TN; brother, Anthony Owenby Hardy of Acworth; sister, Deborah Sue Smith of Smyrna and his precious malti-poos, Katie and Scarlett. Mr. Hardy graduated from Wills High School, Smyrna, GA in 1969. At the age of 20, he chose to become a Police Officer serving the citizens of Fulton County for 30 years with honor and distinction. His career began with the Atlanta Police Department in 1971, transitioning to the Fulton County Police Department at its inception in 1975 where he served until his retirement in 2001. During his tenure he served as Patrolman, Detective, Field Training Officer and member of the S.W.A.T. team. Mr. Hardy was passionate about his profession and his brothers and sisters in Blue. We thank him for his service. While he had many hobbies, such as boating, motorcycle riding, woodworking and gardening, his greatest joy came from being with his family, friends and watching his beloved grandchildren, Jack (19) and Katherine (13) grow up. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society. Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of the arrangements.
