Thomas Hanna, 69, of Newnan, formerly of Marietta, passed away on July 30, 2019 from complications due to metastatic papillary thyroid cancer. He was born September 22, 1949 in Buffalo, New York to Harry and Beatrice Hanna. Tom grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Tom was a long time employee of Atlanta Cycling and Fitness-Vinings Schwinn and Trailers For Less, Inc in Fayetteville. Tom was always helping others, and his family and friends will surely miss him. Tom is survived by his wife, Laura, daughter Claire, his father, Harry Hanna, and his sister, Cheryl Hanna Robinson (Bob). In lieu of flowers or fried chicken, donations can be made in Tom's memory to Wreaths Across America, your local humane society, or Seamark Ranch, Green Cove Springs, Florida. Online condolences can be expressed at higginsfuneralhomes.com. The memorial service for Tom will be August 14, 2019 at 2pm, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.
