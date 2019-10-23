Shirley Hulsey Haney, 83, of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral home in Marietta at 2:00 PM. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, George Donald Haney Sr., and her son George Donald Haney Jr. She is survived by her son; Scott (Marie) Haney Sr.; daughters Carol (Jeff) Godfrey and Emily (Rick) Blackard, her daughter-in-law, Debra Haney; grandchildren Scott Jr., Ryan, Victoria (Robbie), Luke; brother William Buddy (Pat) Hulsey; sister Lyn Dewsnap and several nieces and nephews. Shirley lived a life full of love, cherished her family, and sought to glorify the Lord. Shirley will be remembered most for her strength, love of God, dedication to her children, grandchildren and husband. Memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
