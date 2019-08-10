Mary M. Carroll Hancock died on July 26, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of Colonel Samuel and Helen (Hendrickson) McCullough - a so called Army Brat. Her first marriage was to Colonel Leonard Smith Carroll of Louisiana, MO, deceased in 1972. In 1977, she married a Marietta native, R. James Hancock, who predeceased her on November 2, 2001. Mary retired from the Home Life Insurance Company of New York (now known as Phoenix Financial Services) in 1980 after 26 years of service. Afterward she was active as a volunteer with Wellstar (Kennestone) Hospital Volunteers having served on the Boards of Atherton Place Benevolent Fund and Cobb County Genealogical Society (CCGS). She also enjoyed many hobbies including line dancing, bridge, and travel. She was a member of the Legion of Mary and St. Joseph's Catholic Church as well as the Fielding-Lewis Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Cobb Landmarks Society, and the Bridalwreath Garden Club. For many years she was active in the CCGS abstracting Cobb County records for their Quarterly and was the compiler of The Cobb County Early Marriage Index. She was also the author of a family history called Joseph Elias Carroll and Kinsfolk as well as other publications written for her family. Predeceasing her were her beloved husband, "Jigger" Hancock, her son, Major John L. Carroll, who was lost in the Vietnam War in 1972, her grandsons Michael Carroll and John Paul Carroll, her sister Kathleen Adair Kotzebue, and her sister-in-law, Adele Howell. Surviving are James Samuel Carroll and his children: Tara, Cody, and Dillon; William Charles Carroll and his wife, Gail, and children: Cara Payan (and her family,) Megan and Michael Denis and family, Casey Carroll, and Mary Kaitlin Carroll and Avery Scott and family; Teresa Hancock Connell and partner Leigh Ann Peterson, and Teresa's children: Ashley Connell Davis and Dr. Matthew Davis and their children and Howard Boyce Connell, III and Katharine and their children. She is also survived by her oldest grandchild Julie Ann Carroll and Joe Zouzounis and their children. Surviving her also are 9 more grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as many fond nieces and nephews. The preceding words, penned by Mary's own hand, state the facts about her life in her usual precise and thorough way. However, so much is left unsaid. The word most often used by those who knew Mary to describe her is "amazing." And that she was. Jigger took great delight in telling the story that when Mary retired from Home Life, they had to hire three people to cover her duties! So she was amazingly bright, efficient, and hard-working. In retirement she was also amazingly productive and generous to others. She kept a regular and busy weekly schedule that included attending Mass, completing the cross word puzzle, volunteering and teaching ceramics, line dancing for exercise, playing bridge, and genealogical research and writing. Mary was an amazingly supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, never forgetting all 40+ birthdays with a card and a check. Most amazing was the way in which she lived with stage 3 colon cancer for 4 years, beginning at age 95. Rarely complaining, she embraced each day as a blessing, living fully with faith, courage, and grace. She was indeed fortunate to spend her last years sharing her home with her sons and daughter-in-law. They brought new fellowship and enrichment to her life, clearly appreciating their time with her as much as she appreciated their help. And when needed, they provided compassionate and competent care through her final days. Mary leaves behind many admiring friends and family who find inspiration from her amazing life! In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Joseph's Catholic Church (87 Lacy Street, NW, Marietta, GA 30060-1111) or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home (760 Pollard Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311) would be appreciated. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta on August 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.