James Henry Hamilton Jr., 81, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, August 29 in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Dr. Don Mason officiating. James served his country in the army for over 20 years and served 3 tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the army, he became a restaurant owner and worked for another 23 years. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Hamilton; sons James "Trey" Hamilton III, William Edward Hamilton; sister, Melonie Carroll; brother, Gerald Hamilton; and grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Madison, Zoe, Jordyn, and Ryan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Marietta Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Wreaths Across America at https://donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org All Vietnam Veterans are welcome to attend.
