Nell Oliver Hall, 91, of Marietta died Friday, August 30th, at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Saluda, NC. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta on September 14th at 12:30 with Reverend Joe Brice officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in Holland Hall. Remains will be cremated and interred at Circle View Cemetery in Social Circle, Georgia alongside her husband, Robert A. Hall, daughter Mary Hall, and infant son, Robert Adams Hall Jr. Nell was born in Winters, Texas, the fifth and last child of Wallace B. and Helen Sherrill Oliver. She attended Winters schools and after graduating with honors in 1945, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps at the Shannon School of Nursing in San Angelo, Texas. Upon becoming a registered nurse, Nell went on to further her education and received her BS degree in biology in 1951 from the University of Georgia. Later she received her Master of Education, also from the University of Georgia. Nell first taught R.N. students at the University Hospital in Augusta, and later to R.N. students at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of her career was invested in teaching LPN students at Chattahoochee Technical College, a very rewarding experience. During this tenure she was honored to be State Health Occupations Teacher of the Year and served as President of Georgia Vocational Association for a year. After 19 years of teaching, Nell worked as educational consultant in accreditation for the Georgia Department of Education and for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. In March of 1952, Nell married Robert A. (Bob) Hall, who worked at Lockheed-Georgia Company in Marietta, Georgia. The Halls moved to Decatur, Georgia, where they helped in the organizing of North Decatur Presbyterian Church. Their second daughter, Mary, was the first baby baptized in that church, and Bob was the first elected elder. In 1963 the family moved to Marietta, Georgia, where Nell was active in the First Presbyterian Church and the community. Nell and Bob were also active as associate members of First Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach, Florida, for 15 years. Along with her love of teaching, Nell enjoyed entertaining, often hosting casual gatherings. She also dabbled in gardening, sewing, poetry, art, and storytelling, and loved using these in ways to make people laugh and be happy. She loved telling a good joke, and many will remember her caricatures, stick figures and silly poems. Survivors include daughter Sally and her husband Jason Strong of Oviedo, Florida, and Kirk Alexander Hall and his wife Konnie of Saluda, NC. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Robert Mather Hood, Emily Grace Hall, Hannah Faye Hall; Luke Alexander Hall and his wife Hannah, and James Levi Hall and his wife Sarah, and three great grandsons, Kaiden Hood, and KJ and Eli. Of her siblings, who were very dear to her, she is survived by Ann Oliver Middleton of San Angelo, Texas, and also a number of nieces and nephews. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the youth program at First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street, Marietta, Georgia, or the Thornhill Orphanage or a charity of your choice. Condolences to family can be made at www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com.
