In loving memory of Andrew B. Hall, Jr. born August, 6th 1926 at Valley Hood Alabama. Passed away February 11th, 2020. Resident of Cherokee county, Georgia at the time of death. A long-time employee in the printing trade, he also served his country in the Army of the United States, honorably discharged February 4th, 1947. Two medals awarded for Army of Occupation (Italy) service. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ona Faye Russell Hall, both his parents, both sisters and only brother. He is survived by daughter, Faye Shawn McCampbell of Pemberton, NJ, Son Byron Russell Hall and wife Laura; 2 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; 2 great grandsons; 1 great grand daughter. Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Cumming on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 PM. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Service information
6:30PM-8:30PM
150 Sawnee Dr
Cumming, GA 30040
2:00PM
1597 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
3:00PM
120 Memorial Drive
Canton, GA 30114
