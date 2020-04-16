Carolyn Hall, Carolyn Louise Crowder Louise Crowder Hall, 79, of Biloxi, MS died April 14, 2020. Services pending. Arrangements by Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. We are honored to serve this family. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM.
