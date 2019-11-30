Carolyn Burns Hall, of Marietta, GA, passed away November 27, 2019. Carolyn leaves behind her daughter, Johanna Hall; brother, Joe Burns; nieces, Aimee Burns Miller and Alicia Burns; and her fur baby, Sophia, to cherish her memory. Celebration services will be held at 5:00 PM December 5, 2019 at Woodstock Funeral Home (receiving friends an hour prior). We will process on foot in a celebratory second line to Vingenzo's following the service. Donations: Pennies With Purpose, Friends of Kijabe, Our Pals Place or charity of your choice. Additional information and online condolences: www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.