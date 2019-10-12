Carol Ann Hall, age 69 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16th from 1-6pm at Darby Funeral Home. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 17th at 11am at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church with Father Charles Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery at 1:30pm. She is survived by: Husband - Richard Hall of Canton Son - Rodney (Jodie) Hall of Cumming Daughter - Dina (John) Pizzurro of NY. Sister - Linda (Bobby) Emhardt of FL. Six grandchildren also survive. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hall family.
