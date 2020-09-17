Mrs. Buena Clardy Hall, 85, of Woodstock, GA passed away September 17, 2020. Buena was born on April 17, 1935 in Tocca, GA to the late George and Rosa Bradley. She enjoyed a career with Alexander Underwriters, serving in human resources, payroll and as a secretary. Buena had a servant's heart and volunteered with many organizations. She served as Past President for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2681 and the Ladies Auxiliary for the DAV. Also, she was an active member of the American Legion Post 45 in Canton, GA. Buena was a devoted Christian and an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was very giving and a loving wife, mother and doting grandmother. Buena will be deeply missed by those lucky enough to call her family or a friend. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 20 years, Alan R. Hall; son, Glen Clardy (Michelle); daughter, Linda Raymond (Mark); grandchildren, Laura Pattillo (Ricky), Meghan Clardy (Dustin Schaffer), Joseph Raymond and Julia Raymond; great-grandchildren, Alan and Asa Pattillo; step-children, John Hall (Elsa), Mike Hall (Marcy) and Beverly McBride (Robert); step-grandchildren, Jenny (Jeffrey) and Christopher; step-great-grandson, Spencer. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 30 years, Robert F. Clardy. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4-6pm at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 6:00pm. Buena will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00am at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Buena to one of the following charities: VFW Post 2681, https://vfw2681.org, 140 Powers Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30067 or the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, https://www.piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/foundation-and-giving/about
