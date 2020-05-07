Betty Jean Hall, age 87, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born in 1933 to Joe Tribble & Lydia Collier. She graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was employed by Ridgeview Institute. In her spare time, she enjoyed socializing with friends and volunteer work. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Hall and her daughter, Carol Ann Hall. She is survived by her son, Wayne W. Hall, Jr. and grandson, Zachary Christian Hall. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's name to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.