Allen Talmadge (A.T) Hall, age 85, of Dallas, GA passed away on Friday January 31, 2020. Mr. Hall was born and raised in Sharon Community, Suwanee, GA. He was a graduate of Cumming High School, Class of 1953 and attended North Georgia Technical School in Clarkesville, GA Class of 1955. He was retired from Lockheed Martin after 53 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Swift and Nettie Hall, brothers, Dallas Hall, Eloy Hall, Leland Hall and sister, Thelma Fauscett. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Hall, daughters & sons-in-law, Jodi & Tim Elzey, Kathrine & Bobby Walker all of Dallas, GA, Darlene & David McDaniel of Carrollton, GA; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Bertha Cox of Roswell, GA; sister-in-law, Winnie Hall of Suwanee, GA and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives also survive. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Owens & Mr. Jim Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta, GA and Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Ingram Funeral Home. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
5:00PM-9:00PM
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
3:00PM
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
