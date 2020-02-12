Marvin Haley age 86 of Smyrna, Ga. passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Native Atlantan, loving husband and father, he graduated with the first class of Northside High School and graduated from Georgia Tech receiving Electrical Engineer degree, August 1961. Served in Air Force as well as Air Force Reserves at Dobbins AFB over 30 years. He retired from General Motors Corporation after 36 years. Attended Center Congregational Church where he met and married his wife Rubenia Green of 43 years. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Spencer, Teresa Elliott and Valerie Wright. Grandchildren, Bunny Duncan, Kelly Mc Larty, Tiffany Knight Payne and Marina Wright. Great Grandchildren, Taylor Priest, Brady Priest, Jordanne Knight, Jazmine Knight, William Payne, Elijah Payne and River West. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday 1:00 pm February 15, 2020 in the Jonquil Chapel of Castellaw Funeral Home. Reverend JR McAliley will be officiating. Burial will be held at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. The Family will receive friends and Family Friday, February 14, 2020 between 5-7 pm.
Service information
1:00PM
866 Church St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
