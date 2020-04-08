Ruth Bostic Hale, age 77, of Marietta, passed away on the morning of April 7th, 2020. May she forever rest in peace with her Beloved Husband John. She will be interred by his side at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta. Preceded in death her husband, John G. Hale; brothers, Alvin (Sonny) Bostic, Phillip Bostic. She is survived by two brothers, Kedric A. (Keddy) Bostic, Sr. of Griffin and John Bostic of Marietta; Her two children, Melinda Nelson and her husband, Gary and John Hale, Jr. and his wife, Amy; Five grandchildren, Jeremy McGouirk, Megan Hornbuckle, Rachel Peck, Cody Hale and John Peck; four great-granchildren, Aliyah Hornbuckle, Zachary Peck, Alora Hornbuckle, and Kaitlynn McGouirk. Private services will be held and a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Bible Baptist Church, 2025 Eula Drive, Marietta, GA 30066. Online condolences made be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.