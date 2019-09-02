Allen Hagin, age 81, of Acworth, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 28, 2019, in Marietta Georgia. Allen lived in the Kennesaw/Acworth area for 58 years. A veteran of the US Army, Allen was a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a BBA degree and The Lockheed Master's Program. Allen retired after 32 years from Lockheed Martin as Director of Off-Site Plants. During his retirement he helped feed the hungry through the New Beginnings Community Food Bank in Bartow County. He co-founded Safety Net Recovery, a drug-and-alcohol transitional-living facility in Smyrna. Throughout his life Allen was an avid gardener, enjoyed playing golf, being a pilot, riding his motorcycle and was a musician. He was a member of Kennesaw First Baptist Church. Above all, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Allen is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Helyn Hagin (Smathers); daughter Julee Hagin Schmidt and her husband Dr. Mark Schmidt of Roanoke, VA; son Walter Hagin and his wife Donna of Kennesaw; and son Taylor Hagin and his wife Caroline of Woodstock. He has twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, between 4pm and 8pm and Saturday from 10am to 12pm. The service will be at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, September 7 at 12pm, with Dr. Perry Fowler, Kennesaw First Baptist church officiating. Interment at Kennesaw City Cemetery. Reverend Dwight Holcomb will officiate the grave side service. The family thanks all of the staff, doctors and nurses at Kennestone WellStar Hospital and Tranquility Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Allen. Please see the full obit and leave condolences for the family at www.winkenhoferpineridgefurneralhome.com.
