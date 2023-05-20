Lon Day Hadden passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Born in Savannah on April 26, 1940, he was the only child of Philip and Louise Hadden. Lon attended Savannah High School where he was a member of the undefeated City Champions football team, the Island Teen Squares, and the ROTC program where he earned a spot in the officer's club. In the Fall of '58 Lon attended the Georgia Institute of Technology on a full ROTC scholarship and became an active member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Upon graduation he entered the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. While in California, he met the love of his life, Beverly 'Babs' Boyer. They married in 1964 and remained in love for the next 55 years. After two tours of duty in Vietnam, Lon resigned his commission as First Lieutenant in 1966, and the couple returned to Atlanta. Lon earned his Master of Mathematics at Georgia Tech and landed a job as a systems engineer beginning a 25-year career at IBM. Lon was a very active member of the Dekalb County Jaycee's during the organization's heyday. There he and Bev made lifelong friends, worked on numerous community service projects, and Lon became one of the nation's top collectors of the very popular trading pins. During this time, he and Beverly welcomed three children into their family, Robert "Bob", Charles "Chuck", and Julie. In 1983, they moved to their forever home in Marietta, where they played very active roles in the lives of their children by attending and supporting as many sporting events and school activities as possible. They continued that tradition with their two grandchildren, Jacob and Cadence, despite the fact that both chose to attend UGA. In their later years they spent many days at the beach, while Lon continued working. In his spare time, he enjoyed pool and entered many tournaments, often accompanied by his daughter. Sadly, Beverly's health declined, and in 2019 she passed. The last years of Lon's life were not easy as he missed Beverly dearly and his firstborn died suddenly in 2021, though now they are together forever in the Kingdom of Heaven. Lon is predeceased by his parents, Phillip and Louise, his wife Beverly, and son, Bob. He is survived by his son Charles (Deborah) Hadden, their children, Jacob and Cadence; and daughter Julie (Seth) Barclay. A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm (visitation beginning at 3pm) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 S Main St, Acworth, GA 30101. Lon and Beverly will be laid to rest with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
