Wanda Lee Trull Gunter, aged 85, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born May 4th, 1934 in Hayesville, North Carolina. Wanda was married to Lamar Gunter on December 15, 1951 and raised four children; Richard, Randall, Ronald and Teresa. Wanda obtained her certification from Johnson and Wales Culinary University and spent 25 years following her passion in food service and church hosting. In addition to her four loving children, Wanda is survived by her seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Marietta First Baptist Church Sanctuary, Saturday, August 31st at 2:00pm with family visitation to follow. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
