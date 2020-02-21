Regenia Gunter, Ann Regenia Ann Gunter, 82, of Woodstock, GA died February 20, 2020. Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on February 23, 2020 at Sam Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Sam Clark Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Regenia Gunter, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Regenia's Visitation begins.
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Regenia's Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.