Regenia Gunter, Ann Regenia Ann Gunter, 82, of Woodstock, GA died February 20, 2020. Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on February 23, 2020 at Sam Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Sam Clark Funeral Home.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
3:00PM
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.