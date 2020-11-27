William Stephen "Steve" Guffin, Sr., age 78, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. Guffin owned and operated American Auto Paint and Body Shop for 54 years. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed building and showing cars. He also started the Father's Day Car Show at Piedmont Church. Mr. Guffin was also an avid hunter and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a longtime member of Brandy's Hot Dog Club and of Piedmont Church, and enjoyed traveling in his RV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcielle Goodson Guffin, and a grandson, Jack Keegan Guffin. Survivors include: 4 Children, Melissa (T.J.) True, Powder Springs, GA, Marie (Bill) Gaskin, Springfield, GA, Steve (Stephanie) Guffin, Jr., Powder Springs, GA and Kevin Guffin, Dallas, GA; Loving Partner, Mary Anne Evans, Marietta, GA; Brother, R.L. (Kathleen) Guffin, Albuquerque, NM; 7 Grandchildren, Kaylee, Robert, Erin, Hunter, Bailey, Peyton and Abigail; 8 Great Grandchildren. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
