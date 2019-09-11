Laura Gail Guest, 38, of Marietta passed away on September 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday September 14 in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral home in Marietta. Laura is survived by her mother Brenda W. Sachs and her husband Ward. She is predeceased by her father Pete Guest. Contribution may be made in loving memory of Laura to MUST Ministries, PO Box 1717, Marietta, GA 30061. The Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
