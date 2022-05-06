Robin S. Gruner passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2022 with her husband and sister by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and earlier this year, became a grandmother. Robin Elaine Scheeffer was born on September 25, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Janet and Robert Scheeffer. She graduated from Crispus Attucks High School in 1977. While growing up, Robin became an avid reader which led her to earn a Bachelor's degree in English from Indianapolis University Purdue University of Indianapolis in 1982. Then she attended Indiana University (IU) and earned a Masters of Library Science degree in 1983. After graduating from IU, she was the LSCA Fiscal Coordinator at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis. While at IU, Robin met Mark Harriss Gruner. They married on November 2nd, 1985 and moved to Dallas, Texas. In Texas, Robin was head of Government Documents at Fondren Library at Southern Methodist University (SMU). They moved to Plano, Texas in 1988 where their son David (1991), and daughter Amanda (1996) were born. She continued working at SMU until the family moved to Acworth, Georgia in February 1998 to be closer to family. In Acworth, Robin became a Home Manager. She was a wonderful mom to her children. Robin is survived by her husband Mark, her son David and his fiancé Kelsey Reese (parents of grandson Jameson), daughter Amanda and her husband Britt Phillips, her sister Elizebeth Schura (husband Mike and son Kyle), her brother Michael Scheeffer (wife Rebecca, and their children Meagan, Emily, and Robert), mother-in-law Marsha, and sister-in-law Valerie. She was preceded in death by her mother Janet (2007), father Robert (2009), father-in-law Charles (2015), and niece Katherine Schura (2019). The family will receive friends and friends at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA from 5pm to 7:30pm on Thursday May 12th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association, the Indiana Historical Society, or a charity of your choosing. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
