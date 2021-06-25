Judith "Judy" Louise Arrington Grubbs passed away on June 24, 2021 at her home in Kennesaw, GA. She was born August 3, 1940 in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of Robert Sankey Arrington and Helen Elizabeth Bittinger Arrington. She graduated from Grimsley High School, class of 1958 and graduated from Greensboro Secretarial College (now UNC Greensboro). She married the boy next door, Hubert Eugene (Gene) Grubbs, in October, 1962. In 1979, they moved to Marietta, GA. They were married for 54 years. Her interests included attending church, reading, cooking and gardening and spending time with her Grandchildren. Judy's favorite Bible verses were Isaiah 40:31 and 41:10 and Psalm 23. Isaiah 40:31 but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Gene, who passed away in 2016. Judy is survived by her daughters Roberta (Robin) Grubbs and Jennifer Lamb, Jennifer's husband Darren Lamb, and grandchildren Andrew and Olivia Lamb. At her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beyond Limits Therapeutic Riding, PO Box 82, Emerson, Ga 30121. www.beyondlimitsriding.org
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.