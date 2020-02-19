Mary Frances Grisham passed away on February 12, 2020. She married Jack Grisham when she was eighteen years old and they spent the next fifty-four years together until his passing in 2001. Mary was the president and member of the Marietta Garden Club, American Business Women's Association, Eastern Star, and also the Red Hat Society. A funeral service to honor Mary Grisham will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00pm Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:00am-2:00pm.
Service information
11:00AM-2:00PM
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
2:00PM
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
