Walter A. Gresh, Jr., 88, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta with a reception to follow. Wally graduated from Marietta High School, attended University of the South and graduated from Georgia State College. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard as Advanced Corpsman and entered USCG Flight School. Wally was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and Vestry, a founder of The Walker School, Past President of the Jaycees, Past President and Founder of the Metro Kiwanis Club. His business affiliations included serving as CFO of S. A. White Oil Co, Inc., President of G&G Rental, Eastside Enterprises, Inc., Eastside Bottle Shop, Econoco, Inc., D&G Equipment Co. and European Importers, Inc. Wally was predeceased by his wife, Suse Ann Gresh; son; William Lantz Gresh; parents, Walter A. and Margaret R. Gresh. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Gresh and husband, George Hartzog of Marietta; companion, Lora Ann Fitzgerald; niece, Melissa White and caregiver, Vola Bailey. Mayeswarddobbins.com
