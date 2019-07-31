William George Greene, 67, passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at Advent Health Care, Daytona Beach, FL. Mr. Greene moved to this area in March of this year and retired from Powder Springs Police Department as a Lieutenant. He was a member of Marietta Alliance Church where he sang Hymns and for private requests as a soloist. He also was a member of the Drum Corp, Florida Brass locally and in Massachusetts, recorded 2 Hymnal CD's and was classic movie collector. Mr. Greene was very patriotic and loved his country. Survivors include his wife, Julia; son, Richard (Ani), 2 grandchildren, Simon and Dante; In Laws, Susan, Debbie and Jim (Cate), one sister, Eleanor Mildred (Paul) and one brother, Richard (Sandy). A memorial Service will be held 11 AM Saturday August 3 at Marietta Alliance Church, 1787 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30062. The family kindly asks donations be made in Mr. Greene's memory to Marietta Alliance Church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.volusiamemorialfuneral.com. Arrangements under the care of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Port Orange, FL.
