Robert Hamilton Green passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at Brookdale Carriage Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born on July 3, 1935, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Mary Hansen and Albert Arthur Green of Miami, Florida. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Paula Hathaway Anderson-Green. They were married on September 6, 1958, at Mount Vernon Place Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his four daughters: Lydia Davidson, Edith and husband Landon Wyatt, Elizabeth and husband Ted Thorne, and Cecilia and husband Bill Browne. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren: Andrew Davidson; Landon, Margaret, and Rob Wyatt; Kelley, Kate, and Trey Thorne; Billy and Caroline Browne. He is also survived by his brother John Philip Green.Robert "Bob" Green graduated from Coral Gables High School in Miami, Florida, in 1953, and the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1958. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and Tau Beta Pi, an engineering honor society, while attending the University of Florida. He completed further graduate studies at Georgia Tech in 1963. Bob began his career as a flight test engineer for the Mercury program of the General Dynamics Company in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He later worked as an engineer with Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Georgia, leaving to start his own company, R.H. Green Engineering Company in 1970. In 1985, he was presented with the Engineering Excellence Award by the Georgia Consulting Engineers Council for his work on the restoration of the Athens Factory, a historic building on the Oconee River in Athens, Georgia. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers.He was an avid sailor and was a member of the Atlanta Yacht Club, joining in 1964 and holding the title of Snipe Fleet Captain in 1969. He also enjoyed playing tennis with friends and working on home improvements at his second home in Grayson County, Virginia. He will be buried at Central Cemetery in Grayson County, Virginia. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Green and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.