Theresa Yountz Gray, age 65, died in Marietta, GA on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born April 19, 1954, in Salisbury, North Carolina. Survived by husband, Rodney Gray, and four step children, and twelve grandchildren. She is also survived by three nieces, two nephews, five great nieces, two great nephews. She was a master stylist and a woman of Baptist faith. Services will be in the Chapel of Georgia Funeral Care on Monday, February 17th, visitation at 1pm, and funeral service at 3pm. Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 South Main St., Acworth, GA 30101.
