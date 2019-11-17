Ansell Wayne Gray, age 77, of Hiram passed away November 14, 2019. Wayne loved fishing and Alabama football, but most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. He was a 1962 graduate of Glencoe, AL, High School. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Ansell and Jeanette Gray; and brother, Kenneth Gray. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Gray; sons, Tim (Bonnie) Gray of Douglasville, Anthony (Dawn) Gray of Hiram, and Greg (Stacey) Gray; and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18th, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Sweetwater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM before the service.
