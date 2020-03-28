Sarah "Sadie" Beavers Graves, 82, of Buford, Ga, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. A private family service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with Rev. Jeff Crook officiating. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday. Mrs. Graves is survived by her son, Mark Graves (Jennifer) of Buford, GA; two sisters, Nancy Seagraves and Ann Smith both of Powder Springs, GA; two grandchildren, Ryan and Stephen Graves; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Due to the current events, and practicing social distancing, Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Marietta, will be providing a live stream of the service on Wednesday at www.mayeswarddobbins.com to extended family and friends. For more information, please call (770)428-1511.
