William "Billy" Lee Grant, age 77 of Marietta, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Billy was born in Hiwassee, Georgia on December 13, 1941, and was a lifelong resident of Georgia. Billy was preceded in death by his Mother Thelma Turner. Billy is a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Germany during his time in the United States Army served in Battery A, 1st Battalion, 2nd Artillery Division, 8th Infantry Division. Upon his discharge from the United States Army, Billy began his lifelong career as a brick mason and eventually owned his own company, Grant Masonry. Billy was just a good ole country boy who grew up in a time when you didn't have much but was able to make something and learned to live life to the fullest. Billy attended Victory Baptist Church. Billy enjoyed many things in life, hunting, fishing, traveling and experiencing the best food along the way. Billy was one of the original foodies, as he could tell you where to get the best meal in many states. One of Billy's other passions was his motorcycle and enjoyed his many trips to bike week in Florida, riding up the east coast or out west. Billy was an avid sports enthusiast, loved watching his Braves, supporting local community high school games from football, baseball, and basketball, watching various football games college and professional as well. 24 years ago Billy also became the father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to a large family and we were honored and blessed to have had him as that role model. Billy is survived by his life companion, Pamela Jones, six children, Lynn Taylor of Smyrna, GA; Liz (Paul) Purdue of Smyrna, GA: Samantha Jones of High Point, NC; Jay (Julie) Jones of Marietta, GA; Holly(Tom) Cavanaugh of Kennesaw, GA: Casey (Sandy) Jones of Dallas, GA, thirteen grandchildren, Tony Floyd, Anna(Gene) Blake, Stephanie Floyd, Taylor Purdue, Jabin Purdue, Jayden McFadden, Brittany (Bradley) Reece, Lexi Jones, Patrick Jones, Jessica Jones, Tommy Cavanaugh, JT Cavanaugh and Caroline Cavanaugh, one great-grandson, Landon Floyd. The family will receive friends from 4 PM to 8 PM Monday, November 25, 2019, and from 4 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11 AM Wednesday, November 27th at the funeral home. (2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA) lead by Brother Larry Rich. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jay Jones, Casey Jones, Paul Purdue, Tom Cavanaugh, Tony Floyd Jr., and Sam Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor program; https://www.foldsofhonor.org
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
4:00PM-8:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
11:00AM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.