Donald Jesse Grant, age 84, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Roswell St. Baptist Church in Marietta with Rev. Scotty Davis officiating. Interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A native of Monongahela, PA, Mr. Grant moved to Marietta in 1991. After serving in the United States Air Force, he worked and retired from the FAA after 37 years of employment in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a Reserve Deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office since 1994, where he volunteered for many years at the North Georgia State Fair, the Sheriff's Corn Boil and the Shrine Circus. He was an active member of Roswell Street Baptist, where he served in the kitchen on Wednesday nights. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Andrew and Cora Margaret Grant, a sister, Virginia Lee Clawson, and a son-in-law, Officer Fred Norman, II, CCPD. Survivors include: Wife of 63 years, Nancy Grant; 3 Children, James Grant and wife Jane Ann of Farmington, NM, Dr. Mark Grant and wife Davida of Powder Springs, GA and Faith Grant Norman of Austell, GA; 7 Grandchildren, Mandy, Landon, Logan, Kayla, Hollyn, Sylvan and Hope; 11 Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald Grant's memory to the Georgia C.O.P.S. Chapter at P.O. Box 1237, Gray, GA 31032 or to the Georgia Sheriff's Boys Ranch at 5671 Boys Ranch Rd, Hahira, GA 31632. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 pm - 7 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:30PM
1080 Veterans Cemetery Road
Canton, GA 30114
