Victor Graham (93) passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Emma Oehler Graham and Charles Graham. Victor enlisted in the Army in 1944 at 17 years of age. He was in the 119th Regimen, 30th Infantry, 3rd Battalion (which saw more days of fighting than any other unit in World War II). From landing at the beach of Normandy through the liberation of Europe, Master Sargent Graham was highly decorated. He married Betty who was a Medical Administrator for the US Army Medical Corp on August 7, 1948 and they have one son, Brooks Graham of Douglasville, Georgia. They remained married for 69 years until her death on June 4, 2017 in Dunnellon, Florida. Soon after Betty's passing, Brooks brought Victor to Georgia to be closer to him. Vic worked as a Sales Representative in the packaging industry until his "reluctant" retirement at age 89. In June of 2019, Victor made the trip back to Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day as the guest of Hillgrove High School Bands. This trip was an amazing experience for Vic and all of those he came into contact with while looking over the cliffs of Normandy. He was a true American hero who will be missed by his son, Brooks and Vic's many close friends. Funeral service will be 11 AM Thursday in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Joe Buckner officiating. Burial will be at 2 PM at Georgia National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until Service time on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 424-4924 www.carmichaelcares.com
