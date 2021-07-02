Sibyl B. Graham, age 91 of Marietta, GA, passed away on July 2, 2021. She was a Legal Secretary and worked for the Cobb County Legal System until her retirement. Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her loving husband, William G. Graham. She is survived by two sons; Stan & wife Leigh, Michael & wife Lynn Graham and one daughter; Donna & husband Steve Bailey; brother Guy Bannister & his wife Joyce; sister Joyce Bettis; ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 6th at 1:00 PM in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill, 1157 Old Canton Rd. Marietta, GA 30068. The family received guests one hour prior to the service. Interment followed in Mountain View Cemetery, Marietta.
