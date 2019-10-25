In the early hours of October 22, 2019, Martha Mary Musiano Graham found peace in her home in Marietta, Georgia, with her husband and daughter by her side. Marti (73), had bravely battled ovarian cancer for over 16 years. Marti was born on November 13, 1945 to the late Anthony Arthur Musiano, and Anna DelVecchio Musiano in Hammonton, New Jersey. She received her Master's Degree from Rowan University in 1974, and relocated to Atlanta in 1976, where she had a career with IBM that spanned almost 30 years. Marti remained passionate about education throughout her life, and in her retirement years enjoyed being part of Mount Bethel Elementary School's after school program, and supporting students at Kennesaw State University's College of the Arts. She also loved traveling, and tried to do so often- making friends with many along the way. Marti's light and natural affinity for connecting with others will be remembered by all. Marti was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Anna Musiano; her brothers, Richard and Michael Musiano; and her step-daughter, Megan. Marti is survived by her husband, Cam Graham; her sister, Kathie Hendrickson; her daughter Amiee Fisk (Guy), and her granddaughter, Melissa Fisk, as well as numerous friends from all stages of her life. Funeral services will be held at Saint Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30068, on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held at 10:00am, prior to the service, and internment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kennesaw State University College of the Arts. Funds will go to the Cam and Marti Graham Theatre and Performance Studies Endowed Scholarship. (Contact- Kelly Smith, ksmith738@kennesaw.edu, (470) 578-3129, https://community.kennesaw.edu/giving-search) Or, alternatively, donations may also be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute of Atlanta in memory of Martha M. Graham (960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342, 404-300-2997, https://ovariancancerinstitute.org/donations/)
