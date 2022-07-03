Mildred (Millie) Louise Giddish Gover of Port Orange, Florida passed away on June 27, 2022. Millie was born May 1, 1927 in Atlanta, GA to Paul Ludwig Giddish and Susie May McMichael Giddish. She graduated from Atlanta Girls High School in 1945 and attended Georgia State University. Millie was employed by Southern Bell for 14 years as the manager of the accounting office and subsequently retired from the Cobb County GA school system in 1992 after 24 years of service. Millie lived in Mableton, GA for 44 years before relocating to New Smyrna Beach, FL in 2000. She was devoted to family and friends. She loved sports and travel. Millie was devout in her faith and a long time member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Mableton, GA and of First Baptist Church in New Smyrna Beach, FL. In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by husband William J. Gover, Jr., daughters, Carol Gover Suto of Deltona, FL and Susan Gover of Winter Haven, FL, and her brother, Ralph Giddish of Port Orange, FL. She is survived by her son, William Gover (Maryalyce), grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristyn), Caitlyn, Laura, and Kendall, sister-in-law Bernice Giddish and extended family and friends. Private services will be conducted at a later date.
