James Edward Gould of Woodstock, Georgia passed away on April 14th. He was born July 1, 1946, in Belfast, Maine, to Dr. Philip Harriman and Shirley (Harpe) Gould, both of whom preceded him in death. His sister, Sally (Gould) Eastman, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Dr. William Gould, of Calais, ME. Jim was happily married to his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Wood) Gould for 54 years. They had three daughters, Laurie Oppenheimer (Brett), Leslie Hutto (Robert), and Beth Barr (Douglas). He also leaves behind eight wonderful grandchildren, three boys and five girls. Jim attended Bucksport High School and the University of Maine. He worked for Nalco Chemical Company from 1971 until 1998, starting in Maine and moving to Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia. After retiring, Jim became active in service with the American Red Cross, and subsequently with the International Red Cross in the Maldives after the tsunami in 2005. In addition to his love of travel, Jim was passionate about woodworking. His children and grandchildren will always treasure the furniture he lovingly and meticulously crafted for them. The family would like to thank Wellstar Community Hospice for their care and support since January of 2020. Jim will return to his home state of Maine in the summer to be interred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.