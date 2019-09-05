Calvin was born in Detroit, Michigan and was the youngest of the 7 children. He served in the US Navy, where he began his career in the nuclear energy industry. His career spanned over 40 years and continued with him consulting after his retirement from INPO/The Institute of Nuclear Power Operations. Calvin fought the good fight against pulmonary fibrosis for years, until his body could fight no more. He passed away peacefully on August 16th, surrounded by his family. His love for his family, wry sense of humor, and his eagerness to help everyone will be greatly missed. Calvin is survived by wife Sandy, his children Harry Goslow (Cari), Lisa Kruger (Steve), 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A celebration of Calvin's life will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, GA. Donations in Calvin's memory may be made to MUST Ministries, PO Box 1717, Marietta, GA 30061 or the Wellstar Community Hospice c/o Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.