Neil Joseph Goodemote, 89, passed away November 22, 2019, at his home in Marietta, GA, after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Goodemote, on July 1, 2019. Neil is survived by his seven children and their spouses, his grandchildren, and extended family. Visitation for Neil will be observed on Friday, November 29th, from 4 pm - 6 pm at the West Cobb Funeral Home at 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta, Ga. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW in Marietta GA.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
10:00AM-11:00AM
87 Lacy St.
Marietta, GA 30060
