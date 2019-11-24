Neil Joseph Goodemote, 89, passed away November 22, 2019, at his home in Marietta, GA, after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Goodemote, on July 1, 2019. Neil is survived by his seven children and their spouses, his grandchildren, and extended family. Visitation for Neil will be observed on Friday, November 29th, from 4 pm - 6 pm at the West Cobb Funeral Home at 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta, Ga. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW in Marietta GA.

To send flowers to the family of Neil Goodemote, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Friday, November 29, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Neil's Visitation begins.
Nov 30
Mass
Saturday, November 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
87 Lacy St.
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Neil's Mass begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.