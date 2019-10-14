Linda Brainerd Gollhofer, 72, of Canton, GA passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Linda was born June 13, 1947 in Chester, PA to the late Hank and Marge Brainerd. She was a graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in Nursing. A life-long Episcopalian, she married her best friend, Jim Gollhofer, June 1, 1968. Linda was a great wife and mother who loved to laugh and easily made friends with everyone. She also loved to party and was an active member of her P.E.O. Sorority. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Sabrina (Kevin) Hazzard, Jessica (Marvin) Purifoy; grandchildren, Jay and Victoria Hazzard, M.J. and Janaey Purifoy; a sister, Eleanor (Ron) Baker; brothers, Steve (Joyce) Brainerd and Tom Brainerd; and several nieces, nephews and friends. The Requiem Mass for Linda Brainerd Gollhofer will be Friday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 939 James Burgess Road; Suwanee, GA 30024, with The Rev. Father Tripp Norris as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at church following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/ways-to-give. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
