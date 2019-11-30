Phyllis Fowler Glenn died peacefully on November 19 at Arbor Terrace in Athens. She was born October 4, 1936 in Marietta to the delight of her parents, Dr. Ralph W. Fowler and Irma Dobbs Fowler. Growing up in Marietta, Phyllis was a vibrant child who enjoyed piano and dance lessons. Phyllis graduated Marietta High School in 1953 and earned a BS in Nursing in 1959 from UGA and MCG. She married Lamar Glenn in 1960. In 1967, the couple moved to Athens. In addition to being a devoted mother, Phyllis worked supporting Lamar in his medical practice as a bookkeeper, office manager, and nurse. She attended the Emmanuel Episcopal and the Homewood Hills Garden Club. We remember Phyllis as a profound and dedicated caregiver, in her roles as mother, grandmother, friend, and nurse. She selflessly gave her time and energy to those she loved and who needed help. She valued her extended family - visiting relatives often and helping plan frequent family gatherings. Phyllis enjoyed reading and watching British sitcoms which resonated with her quick wit. She and Lamar loved to travel. She played the piano beautifully, primarily Chopin and songs from her favorite musicals. Phyllis was a gregarious woman with an overflowing capacity to love. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dr. Ralph W. Fowler Jr., Robert Dobbs Fowler, and John W. Fowler; husband, Dr. T. Lamar Glenn Jr.; sister-in-law Helen Darby Powell. She is survived by daughter, Virginia Suggs (Gray Suggs), Anderson, SC; son, Lamar Glenn (Terri Glenn), Bogart; daughter, Laura Glenn (Danny Merritt), Athens; five grandsons, David and Jonathan Suggs, Thad and Bradley Glenn, Jeremy Kiran Fernandes, Cyrus Merritt; two granddaughters, Glenn Suggs and Sophie Fernandes. We would like to express our gratitude for her loving caregivers at Arbor Terrace and Agape Hospice. Her memorial service will be held at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, on Sunday, December 8. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UGA's Community Music School in Phyllis's memory: https://gail.uga.edu/as/phyllis-fowler-glenn-memorial.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
3195 Atlanta Hwy.
Athens, GA 30606
3:00PM
3195 Atlanta Hwy.
Athens, GA 30606
